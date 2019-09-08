|
1929 ~ 2019
Idamae Kelii Sine peacefully departed this mortal life September 2, 2019 under the watchful loving care of Ray Chavez, the love of her life. She celebrated her 90th birthday in May.
"Kelii," as she was known by family, lived a full life. She was born May 16, 1929 in Hilo, Hawaii and raised by Rebecca and Moses Serrao. She was the eldest of 4 children. After graduating from Hilo High, she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. She went to the mainland, attended the University of Utah and received her nursing degree followed by her Ph.D. in nursing and continued further to teach there for several years. She moved back to her beloved Hawaii with Ray in 1981 to the family homestead. She had a love and concern for her community. She founded the youth program P.A.V.E. to encourage high school students to further their education. She served as the president of the Kohala Hospital auxiliary for about 10 years.
She loved life and lived it well. She always had such a love of children and babies. She was compassionate and had a great sense of humor. She never spoke ill of anyone. She blessed many lives in many ways. She experienced grief beyond comprehension as she buried three of her four children. We are certain there was a joyful reunion in the heavens above at her passing.
Preceded in death by her parents, her sister Delores Ramos ( Hawaii), her brother Walter Serrao (Hawaii) 3 of her children, Lani Gleave, Gary Sine, Jeff Sine (Utah) Survived by her daughter Leianne (Scott) Buie of Utah, her sister Iwalani Levi (Utah) 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held Monday Sept. 9th 10am-Noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 55-524 Hawi Rd, Hawi, HI.
