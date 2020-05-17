|
|
Ike Jones May
1954 ~ 2020
Ike was born to Proctor and Alene May. He graduated from Granger High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Walker in the Salt Lake Temple. He was employed by Associated Food Stores for 44 years. The greatest joy of Ike's life was his family. Ike will always be remembered for his willingness to help others, his gift to fix anything, and his talent to bring humor to any situation. To read full obituary and share online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020