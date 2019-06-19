1931 ~ 2019

Late in the evening of June 17, 2019, Ileen Firth Roberts, 88, passed away in her Layton home, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. A joyous reunion occurred with her husband, Elwin Clyde Roberts, who passed away on April 6, 2019, and their son, Stephen, who has waited nearly 18 years to be reunited with his mother.

Ileen was born April 24, 1931 at her parents' home in Layton, Utah to John William (Bill) Firth and Mattie Forbes Nalder, and spent a happy childhood and youth there with older sister, Donna and younger brother, Ralph. She graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah in 1949 and attended Weber Junior College and Utah State University, earning a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1954. She taught grades K-3 for the next eight years. Some of her dearest friends are from her youth and college years.

While single she enjoyed traveling with friends and family and talked fondly about these adventures. She loved reading, cooking, sewing, rollercoasters, swimming, crocheting and crossword puzzles.

At age 31, she met her eternal companion, Elwin, 30, at a Single Adult Dance where he said, "Care to dance with a short boy?" Ileen said yes to the dance and later to his proposal. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 28, 1963 and later welcomed a special-needs son and two daughters into their family, living in the same home they built 55 years ago.

Ileen was a talented cook. She learned to bake from her mother and continued her tradition of rolls, pies, raisin pinwheel cookies and much-loved fish cookies. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, always ready to help those she loved. Ileen loved to play games and puzzles and could often be found playing with her kids and nieces and nephews.

She was very grateful for her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and love for the Savior. She had many opportunities to serve in Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society, making lasting friendships. Ileen also served faithfully with her husband as stake missionaries and while he served as Bishop.

In later years, Ileen's greatest joy was her grandchildren. She and Elwin kindly babysat on Tuesdays and Fridays, giving hugs, kisses, unlimited grape juice and fruit snacks. As the kids grew older, they loved visiting and reminiscing with her. They are heartbroken at her passing so soon after their grandpa but are grateful for the blessing of eternal families.

As her disease progressed, she remained kind, gracious, polite and happy. Her often-used phrase, "Thank You," exemplified her cheerful demeanor.

Ileen is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (David) George and Linda (Ken) Jeppesen, both of Layton; her seven grandchildren, Austen (Elissa) George, Madeline (Kevin) Torgersen and Kaitlyn George, currently serving in the Washington, Kennewick Mission; Savannah (Marshal) McAllister, Adam, Shelby and Melanie Moon, their father, Bobby Moon; one great grandchild, Oliver McAllister and another on the way. Last year they welcomed five new grandchildren, Shelby, Kyle, Bryan, David and Anna Jeppesen. Also survived by her sister, Donna Hamilton, brother, Ralph (Kathryn) Firth; brother-in-law, Jerry (Elaine) Roberts, and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved Ileen.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Elwin Clyde Roberts, son, Stephen Roberts, parents, Bill and Mattie, sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Lee) Youngman, parents-in-law, Elmer and Mildred Roberts, and nephews, Jerry Lane Roberts and Darin Youngman.

The family will be eternally grateful for Shellie, Laurie, Jennifer, Jasmine, Katie, Yan, Carolyn, Kyree, Joanna, Jessica and Mariam, who tenderly cared for her the past four years in her home. The family would also like to thank Tiffany and the staff at Bristol Hospice and Home Health for their exceptional care the last few months.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Layton 6th Ward, 1402 N. Fort Lane. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Utah Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

