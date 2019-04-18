1944 ~ 2019

Ilene Arbon Gibbons passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 15, 2019, at the age of 75.

Born March 19, 1944, in Ogden Utah to Lyman James and Rhea Ruby (Staples) Arbon. Ilene's passions early in her life were hunting with her family and riding horses on her grandparent's farm. During her years at Weber State University, while working on her teaching certificate from 1963 to 1965, she served as the secretary of Otyokwa and was a member of Colleens Drill Team.

Ilene married her eternal companion and love of her life Stephen Louis Gibbons on August 19, 1966, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ilene touched countless lives for good as an elementary school teacher in both, Utah and Kenya, East Africa, but the greatest impact and joy in her life was found within the walls of her own home. Her first love was being a mother and homemaker to her five children and their many friends that came and went over the years. It was not unusual for the friends of her children to be home visiting with Ilene even when her children were not there. She helped them feel safe and loved. She was also an avid sewer, loved quilting and was a fabulous piano player. Later in life, as her health failed, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going on long drives with her husband, watching Hallmark Movies, and sipping on Coca Cola. She always found joy in these small pleasures.

Ilene was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving faithfully in many callings. The last five years she has supported her husband as he serves in his calling as Patriarch; a calling that she cherished and enjoyed.

Ilene is survived by her husband Stephen Louis Gibbons and children Shirene Gibbons, Shawn (Kerry) Gibbons, Shayne (Nanette) Gibbons, Shennon (Eric) Mercer, Shalynn (Jason Doran) Gibbons, and her 19 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Canterbury Park Ward, 1285 So. 2500 W., Syracuse. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Hyde Park Cemetery at 3 p.m.

The family thanks the Canterbury Park Ward and countless others for their loving service to the family.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 18, 2019