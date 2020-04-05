|
|
Mrs. "G"
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ilene Gorzitze, peacefully passed March 30, 2020. She was born to Gerrit (Jerry) Steenblik and Florence Karen Hansen Steenblik. She married Vern Gorzitze in the Salt Lake Temple in 1954. Ilene taught Physical Education for 36 years at Highland High, Southeast, Jordan and Lincoln Junior Highs. After retiring, she was a volunteer at Upland Terrace Elementary. She received Best of State, Points of Light and Huntsman Educators (volunteer) Awards. She taught over 5,000 students and hoped that they learned to love fitness and lifetime sports activities. Above all, she hoped that they knew they were loved and important in her life. Ilene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served in many capacities, but enjoyed being a docent at the Church History museum the most. Ilene is survived by her husband of 65 years, her three children: Michelle (Bill) Winger, Greg (Karen) Gorzitze, and M. Todd (Janene) Gorzitze, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sister Donna Rogers and many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother Gerrit Steenblik. Due to her wishes a private family graveside service was held at the Salt Lake Cemetery where she was laid to rest near her parents. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Church Perpetual Education Fund.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.holbrookmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020