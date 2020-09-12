Imogene Pace Dalley
1926 ~ 2020
Imogene Pace Dalley, our loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, sister and Aunt Gene, passed away September 6, 2020, from dementia. She was 94 years old.
Imogene was born January 29, 1926 in Loa, Utah to Barlow Wilford and Maud Davis Pace. She grew up in Loa and graduated from Wayne High School where she met the love of her life and eternal companion, Dennis R Dalley of Teasdale. They married July 23, 1945 and celebrated their 75th anniversary this year.
During WWII Imogene wrote to her soldier and soul mate every day, The neighbors said they could set their clocks by Imogene running her letter to the post office.
During her life she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women and Sunday School. Imogene and Dennis served a full time mission in Ireland in 1998. They loved the people and country very much. She enjoyed having her family around her. She enjoyed painting, decorating cakes and made many beautiful wedding cakes. She made hand dipped chocolates that she shared with family and friends. She loved gardening and flowers especially roses, peonies, and iris. She was an active member of the Daughter of the American Revolution and Daughter of the Utah Pioneers.
Imogene is preceded in death by her parents Barlow W. and Maud Davis Pace, sister Madge (Vern) Taylor, sister Marth May (Neldon) Ellett, and brother Barlow (Millie) Pace all of Loa, Utah. Daughter in law Dianne J. Dalley.
Imogene in survived by her husband Dennis R. Dalley, of Sandy, Utah, son Robert P. (Dianne) Dalley, of Riverton Utah, daughter Denene (Robert) Meyers of Rose Hill Kansas. Grandchildren Erik (Kristen) Dalley of Riverton Utah, Darren (Minnon) Dalley of Harrisville Utah, Michelle (Jason) Bigelow of West Jordan Utah, Joseph Meyers of Cranston Rhode Island, Courtney (Cody) Brown of Udall Kansas, Daniel (Kim) Meyers of Wichita Kansas. Great grandchildren Braiden (Jade) Dalley, DawnaJo Wilson, Marriah (Hayden) Phelps, Wyatt (Alexis) Wilson, Mashayla Dalley, Megan Dalley, Dalton Wilson, Trevor Dalley, Abigail Meyers, Barrett Brown, James Meyers, and Evalyn Brown. Great great grandchildren Makynlee Dalley, Taydin Archuleta, Jaxson Wilson, Legend Dalley and Paisley Phelps.
Special thanks are given to the Beehive Home of Riverton and Canyons Hospice who have provided excellent and loving care the past several years.
A funeral service for family during these difficult times will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 am in the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary Chapel. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, Utah.
