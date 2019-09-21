|
Ina Marie Jorgensen Robbins
Dec 4, 1920 ~ Sept 17, 2019
After nearly 44 years, Ina Marie Jorgensen Robbins, 98, completed her mortal journey and joined her eternal companion on September 17, 2019. She was born December 4, 1920 in Emery, Utah, to Peter Wilford Jorgensen and Blenda Abelin. Brother Joseph Hyrum died at birth, and brother Duwayne Lorenzo was born in 1926. She saw electricity and the first radio come to Emery, and she learned to drive a Model T Ford. Her family and faith were her highest priorities in life. Her testimony of Jesus Christ and His restored gospel carried her though many trials and enriched her life as she served in the auxiliaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her five missions in Bristol, England; Denver Colorado Temple, New Zealand Temple, Washington D.C. Temple, and Chicago Illinois Temple. Her service in the Provo Temple extended over four decades.
After graduation from Emery High School in 1939, she won a scholarship to Henager Business College. Family finances were limited, so she moved to Salt Lake City to work for several years, Disappointment came with a failed marriage, but joy at the birth of son Gordon. Great happiness came to her on July 11, 1945 when she was married and sealed for eternity in the Manti Temple to Max Robbins. They made their home in Springville, welcoming five more children into the family, As Max's health declined Ina supported the family by working for Dr. Jay Broadbent, then full time at Brigham Young University for 18 years, eventually becoming coordinator of Veteran Affairs.
She loved learning, gardening, cooking, studying the scriptures, traveling and anything related to BYU. All were welcomed into her home. Her breakfasts of poached eggs and bacon were legendary. She loved life, expressed gratitude for her many blessings, and pressed forward in faith and dignity, Ina is preceded in death by her husband Max, brother Duwayne, son Gordon, a granddaughter, and a great-grandson. She is survived by her children: Patsy (Brian) Smith of Safford, AZ; Sally Weaver of Salt Lake City; Steve (Sheila) Robbins of Springville; Beth (Verl) Terry of Meridian, ID; Ranae (John) Lee of West Mountain; daughter-in-law Diane Robbins of Logan; 37 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Springville Stake Center, 300 South 600 East. A viewing will be held at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 So., Springville on Friday, September 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and prior to the funeral at the Springville Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, following services.
We wish to express gratitude to iCare Home Health and Hospice, especially Kori and "Dr." Paul. We appreciate the dedicated service from the Mapleton Abbington staff and residents.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 21, 2019