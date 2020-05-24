|
Ina Romijn Watson
1928 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Ina was born January 30, 1928 in Rotterdam Holland to Abraham Romijn and Aagje Adriana deMan. Ina was called back to our heavenly father May 13, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She came to America in 1947 through a sponsorship. She married Ralph Calvin Watson in 1952 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Ina is preceded in death by parents, husband, daughter Coralee, brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother Kees (Judy), children Ed (Tammy), Bob (Sue), Rick, and Deb; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
Ina worked at ZCMI, at the church office building in the records department, and served in many callings in her ward.
Family would like to thank Becky and her team with Valeo hospice, and to all of Ina's many friends and neighbors.
Due to COVID-19, private family services were held. Please leave online condolences at memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020