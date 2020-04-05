|
Inez Relyea Urie
9/1/1929 - 3/31/2020
Inez Alma Relyea Urie came into this world on September 1,1929 and left it to continue her journey on March 31, 2020. In between she had a wonderful life! Inez grew up in Franklin Square, Long Island, NY, the youngest child of Gertrude Sieloff and Isaac 'Jimmy' Relyea. Her work as a radio announcer made her lose her regional accent but she could always speak 'New York' if she wanted to. She came to Utah on a scholarship to attend Branch Agriculture College (now SUU) in Cedar City where she met and married a local boy, Gene (Thomas E. Urie).
She raised 8 children while moving around the United States and living in Wiesbaden, Germany and Oslo, Norway supporting Gene's career. She had a life-long love of theater and, with Gene as tech support, produced and directed many amateur plays and musicals. She finally finished her education in 1981,graduating from University of California, Riverside. Inez was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was actively involved in many callings and loved reading scriptures and books about the gospel.
Inez is survived by her children Phillip (Peggy) Urie, Ann (Michael) Nunes, Steven (Renae) Urie, Glenn (Lydia Brannin) Urie, Meg (Allen) Bullock, Ruth (Chuck) Campbell, & Thomas (Mara) Urie, 25 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Vincent, Richard, Madeline and Evelyn, her son James Relyea Urie, 2 grandsons Aaron Nunes and Allen Bullock, great granddaughter Rebecca Nunes and daughter-in-law Heidi (Thomas). Inez leaves a legacy of strength, testimony and humor for her family.
We'll miss you, Mom! Due to COVID 19 there will be no public services at this time. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020