Inez Vanderlinden
1932 ~ 2020
Inez Mauchley Vanderlinden passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 88 after a short battle with cancer. She was born October 24, 1932 to Arnold and Verna Gregory Mauchley at their home in Bennion, Utah. She married her high school sweetheart Paul Vanderlinden on August 11, 1950, solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple March 17, 1954. Together they raised 6 children.
Our mom was an amazing woman, everyone who knew her loved her. She was kind, generous, up for anything, always wore a smile and had a great sense of humor. She graduated from Granite High in 1950. She worked with our dad most evenings as his secretary/book keeper and would even deliver supplies to job sites for him in the early days. She went to work for Gordon Construction and ended up working for them for 57 years, her last day being September 14, 2020. Dad's hobbies became her hobbies. They loved riding horses, gun shows, old cars, truck shows and reading. She loved to travel and the highlight of her year was the family camp out. Her number one priority has always been her family. Inez was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in all organizations. She always said yes when called to serve. She was a faithful Visiting Teacher for many years and loved the ladies she visited.
Inez is survived by her children Valene (Marvin) Hagen, Susan (John) Hubbard, Art (Vickie), Roy (Sandy), Ted (Mary Jane), Don (Kim); 22 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and many wonderful people who have joined her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Vern and Ivan Mauchley and granddaughter Shannon Marie.
We would like to thank all the family members who so lovingly helped with mom's care the past two months after her diagnosis.
Funeral services will be held Thursday December 10, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Cottonwood 1st Ward, located at 5913 South Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah, with a viewing prior from 9:45-10:45am. A viewing will be held Wednesday December 9th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Memorial Estates Murray Mortuary, 5850 So. 9th East, Murray, Utah. Internment: Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Please wear a mask. To view the funeral on Zoom go to memorialutah.com
to find the link.