Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Springs Ward
2360 N 600 W
Harrisville, UT
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
LDS Church
585 N Main
Spanish Fork, UT
Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Spanish Fork Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM
LDS church building
Inga Darline Runolfson Ivie
August 18, 1926 ~ April 26, 2019
A viewing will be held for family and friends on Friday, May 3rd from 6-8 PM at the Colonial Springs Ward, 2360 N 600 W in Harrisville, UT. On Saturday, May 4th there will be another viewing at 1:45-2:45 PM at the LDS Church at 585 N Main in Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a burial at 3 PM in the Spanish Fork Cemetery and following that a memorial service back at the LDS church building starting at 4 PM. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 1, 2019
