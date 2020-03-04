Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Inge Grethe Ruth Andersen Eliason


1928 - 2020
Inge Grethe Ruth Andersen Eliason Obituary
Inge Eliason
1928 ~ 2020
Inge Grethe Ruth Andersen Eliason passed away March 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Married George Eliason, December 2, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He preceded her in death April 2012.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, where viewings will be held Friday, March 6th, 6-8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, 9:30-10:15 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates. For full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020
