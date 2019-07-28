Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Ingeborg Schmidt Obituary
Salt Lake City, UT-Ingeborg Schmidt passed away on July 26th, 2019 from a battle with melanoma. She was born October 26, 1946 in Merseburg Germany to Johannes and Gertraud Bierwolf. She immigrated to the United States in 1962 with her family where she met the love of her life, Hans Joachim Schmidt, and married him April 26, 1968. Inge was a very giving and caring woman who was extremely strong and would always figure out how to get things done. She enjoyed going to her cabin, traveling, gardening and all kinds of crafts such as sewing, crocheting, knitting, cross stitching, scrapbooking and card making. She loved her family very much but the light of her life was her grandson Jarron who she cherished spending time with. She is preceded in death by her husband Hans and survived by her daughter Jennifer (Zach), grandson Jarron and siblings Helga (Rolf), Esther, Nephi (Paulette), Gudrun (Steve) and Angela (Craig). Graveside services will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 S. Highland Dr. Funeral services directed by Russon Mortuary. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019
