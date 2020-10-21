Iola Beth Page1925 ~ 2020Salt Lake City, Utah-Iola Beth Page passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Iola was born August 9, 1925 in Wayne County, Utah. Her parents were Paul Chase and Eliza Jackson. She was married to Dexter Page on July 20th, 1946 in Provo, Utah and later sealed in the Logan Temple for all time and eternity. Together Beth and Dexter had two sons; Stephen and Robert Page and two grandchildren; Aaron Tyler Page and Malificent Page.Beth enjoyed traveling all over the world and lived in Saigon, Vietnam; Bangkok, Thailand; Okinawa Japan; Tokyo, Japan; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Guam. She served her country working for almost all branches of the military after graduating from South High School and Stevens-Henager College. She excelled in her work as an executive assistant to both Wing and Base Commanders throughout her Civil Service career. She was also the first woman to work at the Utah State Prison and also worked for the Utah State Attorney General.Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at the Riverton City Cemetery. The family would like to thank Encompass Health and staff for all of their compassionate care.