Ione Burbank Cottle

1924~2019

Murray, UT-Ione Burbank Cottle. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, gma, passed away peacefully in her home on July 4, 2019 at the age of 94 1/2. Born on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1924 in Weston, Idaho to Viola and Clifford Burbank. She married her sweetheart Henry on October 10, 1942. They enjoyed over 62 years of fun and adventures together! Her early life was spent in Weston, Idaho as the baby of the family. Her father passed away July 4,1924, six months before her birth. This reunion must have been joyful! Growing up, Mom was responsible to bring in the cows each day, plus she topped beets every summer to earn money to buy school clothes. At Weston High School, Mom was a student body officer, an outstanding tennis player and high jumper! Mom was a beautiful dancer. When mom & dad danced together it was magical to watch! Mom worked at Hillfield during World War II as one of the Rosie Riveters. She sold ladies shoes retail (ZCMI, The Paris Co., and Castletons) until she retired at age 62. She was extremely proud of each of her six children! She loved, supported and encouraged each of her children to become independent and loving adults! Mom provided a loving home where everyone was always welcome to stay or visit anytime! Mom loved to travel, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, entertaining, and family gatherings at every holiday! She was dedicated in keeping a family history, picture record. Looking through those pictures was a favorite pastime for all of her family. She had many wonderful and dear friends throughout her life. A special thanks to Jody & Jim York for the sunshine they brought into her life the last four years. Mom is survived by her six children: Brent & (Dale) Holladay,Utah; Ken & (Belvadean) South Ogden, Utah; Andrea & (Jon Nedele) Jay, New York; Annette & (Michele) Honolulu, Hawaii; Anthony Sandy, Utah; Clifford & (Sandie) Weston, Idaho. 13 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren and one special Chihuahua named Petey. A heartfelt thank you to Intermountain Medical Center staff and Homecare Assistance of Utah for their loving care of our Mom! A celebration of her life will held Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Memorial Murray Mortuary chapel-5850 South 900 East-Murray, Utah 84121 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and from 9:30 am to 10:45 am before the services, all at the same location.

Published in Deseret News from July 7 to July 8, 2019