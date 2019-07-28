|
1939 ~ 2019
Ira Jim Egbert Jr. "IJ" passed away July 22, 2019. IJ was born Aug 28, 1939 to Ira Jim & Bernice Larna Rigby Egbert in Kaysville, UT. He married Mary Lynne Petro on Aug 14, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple & had 4 daughters. They later divorced. He worked for Mtn. Bell/US West as a lineman, supervisor & manager. He married Peggy Howick Nish Sept 25, 1987; they were sealed in the Bountiful Temple Sept 25, 2018. Survivors: Peggy Egbert (wife), Bonny Soltys (sis), Blaine Egbert (bro) (Carol), daughters Tracy Allen (Norm), Tammy Nuttall (John) & Trudy Moulton (Dallas), stepsons Mike, Jeff & TJ Nish. Services will be held at Val Verda 4th Ward 2633 S. 50 W. Bountiful, UT on Monday, July 29 at 11 am. Viewings at the same location Sun, July 28 6-8 pm & Mon, July 29 9:30-10:30 am. Interment in the Laketown, Ut Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donate to the .
