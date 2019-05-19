Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, Irene Andrus Witmer, 97, passed away peacefully on May 13th, 2019.

She was born April 17, 1922 in Holladay, Utah to George Boyes Andrus and Bertha Elizabeth Beardshall. During WWII, she worked for the US Navy in Napa, CA. and the US Army at Fort Douglas, UT.

She was married to Calvin Glenn Reams March 18, 1943 until 1947. She had two children, Gayla and Alan.

She married Robert Dean Witmer on August 9th, 1948; they had three children, Linda, Tom and Vance. Together they owned Witmer Interiors in Bountiful, which was a successful furniture and upholstery business. They enjoyed working, entertaining, and relaxing with friends and family at their cabin in Lambs Canyon.

She was a leader in her community through service and friendship, always doing good for others and generous to all. She was active in many organizations including Bountiful Women's Republican Club, member of the Executive Secretaries Association, Jaycees, Pink Ladies, and PTA. She was president of the Oakridge Country Club Ladies Association. She was a staff member of the Utah State Legislature for several years.

She was proud of her pioneer heritage and family history and an active member of the DUP. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities.

She worked for the graduate school of Social Work and the College of Business at the University of Utah until her retirement. Her interests included travel both local and abroad, operas, sewing, book clubs, golfing and classical music.

She is survived by her sister LaVerne Diehl, children Gayla Snow (Stephen), Linda Miller (Lloyd), Tom Witmer (Ann), Vance Witmer (Gail), 18 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren with 4 on the way. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Alan.

A funeral service for family and friends will be held Monday, May 20th, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior, 9:45 to 10:45 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Bountiful, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

A special thank you to the staff of Fairfield Village of Layton and Inspiration Hospice for their love and tender care.

Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019