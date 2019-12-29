Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warenski Funeral Home
1776 N 900 E
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 763-5000
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Traverse Mountain Stake Center
2030 W Chapel Ridge Rd
Lehi, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Traverse Mountain Stake Center
2030 W Chapel Ridge Rd
Lehi, UT
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Grantsville City Cemetery
Grantsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Seaquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Castagno Seaquist


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Castagno Seaquist Obituary
Irene Castagno Seaquist
1941 ~ 2019
Irene Castagno Seaquist, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, returned home to her Heavenly Father on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Irene was born May 9, 1941 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Albert Barnard and Gertrude Mae Castagno. She was the youngest of six children.
She met her sweetheart Kevin at Dugway proving ground and they were later sealed on February 7, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. Irene dedicated her life to her family and served everyone around her. She had a special talent for gardening and served for many years in the gardens at Temple Square and Thanksgiving Point. She also served as a garden guide at Temple Square and as a missionary at the Conference Center and the Mount Timpanogos Temple.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings (Nancy, Albert, Gertrude, Clifford and Elaine) and her son Kristan. She is survived by her husband Kevin, her children Erika, Derek (Mary), Angela, Spencer (Mary), 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Traverse Mountain Stake Center, 2030 W Chapel Ridge Rd, Lehi, UT. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 prior to services. Interment will be at the Grantsville City Cemetery, Grantsville, UT at 3:00 the same day. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warenski Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -