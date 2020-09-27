On Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a long battle with cirrhosis liver disease, Irene Pond passed away at home peacefully with her family by her side.
Irene was born in Romeo, Colorado on June 3, 1941 to Alice Pacheco and Joe Padilla. Her family moved to Tooele, Utah where she attended Tooele High School. She later moved to Salt Lake City, where she graduated in 1958 from West High School.
Irene began her career with First Security Bank at age 19. She continued there for 36 years and held many managerial positions, including Assistant Manager of Operations at the Information Technology Center. She retired at age 55.
Irene was married to her loving husband Richard N. Pond on February 11, 1967. They were married for 53 years and considered by many the "perfect couple". They had two children, Derek and Alicia. Family was of the utmost importance to her. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who taught by example and participated as a best friend.
She was very active in social and recreational activities. She was the President of the Fore Lakes Ladies Golf League and the first President of the Share in the Sun houseboat time share corporation.
Irene is survived by her husband, Richard, children: Derek (Brenda), Alicia Rosser (Tom) and grandchildren: Tyler Pond, McKay Pond, Gwendalyn Rosser, Rex Rosser, Kyle Wight, and Karsen Wight. Siblings: Sylvia Sisneros (Fred), Helen Carroll (Don), Bill Padilla (Reba), David Larry Padilla, and Joy Swenson (Steve). Preceded in death by her father, mother, and siblings Diane Ramos Chavez (Tony), Joe Lloyd Padilla (Susie), and Mary Ann Padilla.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Attendees may bring a chair to sit for the services. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Guestbook to post messages for the family Is available at: HolbrookMortuary.com