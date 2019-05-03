Irene Fridal Fryer

1928 ~ 2019

Irene Fryer died March 22, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born December 8, 1928 in Tremonton, Utah to Ira and Doris Merrell Fridal, the youngest of their 5 children. She grew up alongside her sister Mary and brothers Ed, Dave, Jim. She attended schools in Tremonton and graduated from Bear River High School in 1947. Irene met and married Don Fryer in 1947. Together they began married life on their farm in Riverside, later moving their young family to Salt Lake City. Irene graduated from Stevens-Henager Business College and began working for the state of Utah in the Purchasing Department. She retired from the Department of Transportation.

Over the years, Irene enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, golfing, reading, and sewing. Being a remarkable seamstress, she found great joy in tying quilts for family, friends, and those in need. Irene was a true humanitarian, joining and participating in organizations that focused on human rights for all. She was a member of the First Unitarian Church which provided opportunities to exercise her commitment to making the world a better place. In keeping with her commitment to others, Irene donated her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Irene is survived by her children: Colin (Monica) Fryer, Doris Ferrin, Maxine Fryer, and Peggy (Scott) Paterson; 8 grandchildren: Jesse Fryer, Raven Davis, Will Fryer, Megan Fryer, Sarah McVea, Savannah Paterson, Alex Paterson and Grace Brown; 6 great grandchildren, and many other cherished relatives.

A celebration of Irene's life will be held on Friday, May 24 at the First Unitarian Church, 569 South 1300 East Salt Lake City Utah from 5 to 8 in the evening.

Published in Deseret News from May 3 to May 5, 2019