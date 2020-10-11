Irene Kamalikis Vanikiotis

1932-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Our beloved wife, sister, mother and yiayia, Irene Kamalikis Vanikiotis, passed away at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving husband and family on the evening of Wednesday October 7, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Irene was born on April 25, 1932 in Sasalo, Chania, Crete, Greece to Helen and Michael Kamalikis. Irene immigrated to the United States in 1951 and settled in Salt Lake City, where she met and later married Bill Vanikiotis in 1956 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Together they raised five children with a strong Orthodox upbringing.

Irene was a wonderful, strong woman who loved her family unconditionally. She made an impact on everyone she met, and was loved by everyone who knew her. Irene was an amazing seamstress who had a love for cooking and baking. Everyone loved to go visit yiayia and papou's house. She was a devoted member of the Greek Orthodox Church, who always stressed to her children to love one another.

Irene is survived by her loving husband, Bill Vanikiotis; sister, Aristea Louziotis; five children, Mary (Charlie) Morris, Helen Albert, Connie (Paul) Mohammed, Mike (Becky) Vanikiotis, and Ted (Paula) Vanikiotis; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Androulidakis; son-in-law, Paul Mohammed; granddaughter, Alexis Albert; and great-grandchildren.

Irene's family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Karen Zempolich and the staff at Monarch Women's Center and Dr. Xylina Gregg and the staff at Utah Cancer Specialists.

A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary on October 15th from 6:00-8:00pm, with the Trisagion prayer at 7:00pm. Her funeral will be on October 16th at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Cathedral. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

May Her Memory Be Eternal



