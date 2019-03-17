|
|
Irene Newton
1936-2019
Irene Katherine Griffin LaChance Newton left her earthly home on Tues. March 12, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1936 to Dorothy Mae Yates and John Griffin in New London, Missouri. She later took the name of her step-father, Lou LaChance.
She married Fred Henry Newton on Feb. 22 1954. They were blessed to adopt 3 children: Kevin Robert (Marne'), Yvette Theresa, and Kenneth William (Jan). Kevin preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held Sat. March 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Butler 11th Ward, 1845 E. 7200 S. A visitation will be held the day of the service at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment Mountain View Memorial Estates.
Complete obituary and online condolences at cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019