May 14, 1937 ~ April 12, 2020

Irene Katherine Reim Fife, 82, passed away April 12, 2020 due to liver and kidney failure at the Ashford Assisted Living Center in Draper UT. Irene was born in San Francisco, California and was the oldest child of Reynold Louis and Barbara (Mulkay) Reim. Irene's father was a warrant officer in the US Army and as a result, had the opportunity to travel a great deal throughout her growing up years, seldom starting and finishing a grade in the same school. She lived in Pacific Grove and Monterrey CA, Wenatchee WA, Salt Lake City UT, and Aberdeen MD in the United States, and in Japan, Germany, and France overseas.

In September 1958, Irene met her future husband, James David Fife at a church dance. She said he impressed her because he was the only boy that didn't tromp on her feet that night. He proposed just three weeks later, and James and Irene were married 11 April 1958 in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Over the course of their marriage, Irene and James lived in Gridley CA, Sacramento CA, Provo UT, Syracuse NY, Norman OK, and American Fork UT. James and Irene served a mission for their church as mission president and wife in the France Paris Mission 1984-1987, and then later as senior missionaries to the Canada Montreal Mission and then to the Canada Nova Scotia Mission [corrected].

Irene was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 12 in Wenatchee WA but didn't have the opportunity to be fully active in the church until she was an adult. She served in many church callings, mostly in the Relief Society and in Family History and was a Family History Librarian for over 35 years.

Earning her bachelor's degree was a lifelong goal for Irene that was interrupted by marriage and having children, but she went back to college when her youngest child started 1st grade, and by taking a class or two each semester, and in spite of being interrupted by their mission to France, earned her BA degree in French, with a minor in German in her mid-50's, and completed a year towards her master's degree while teaching as a language assistant at the University of Oklahoma. Irene's determination to learn and her great love of reading were great examples to her children and has created a legacy that is being realized in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Other hobbies and interests that she has passed onto her children are Family History work, making quilts, and gardening.

Irene is survived by her husband, James David Fife (87); her brothers Reynold Louis (Bud) Reim (Dixie), John Reim (Janet), and her sister Louann Ramirez; her children Jacqueline Hutchins (Von), Eagle ID; Michael R. Fife, Salt Lake City UT; Leslie D. Fife (Jeanette), South Jordan UT; Mauricette McKinnon (Mark), Sandy UT; Roxanne Kelson (Aaron), Eveleth MN; Gisele Conlee (Steve), Pleasant Grove UT; Nathan Fife, Norman OK; her 33 beautiful grandchildren, and her even more wonderful 20 great grandchildren (with several pending).

Irene will always be remembered as an outstanding wife and mother, a loyal friend, and a valiant woman with a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.



