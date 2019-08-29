|
Iris Curtis Malmstrom
1927 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Iris Curtis Malmstrom passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Iris was born on March 16, 1927 to John Solomon Curtis, and Mary Jane Elizabeth Allred, in Orangeville, Utah. Iris had eight older brothers, and two younger brothers.
Iris married Norman Allen Malmstrom on July 20, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers John, Alma Byron, Nephi Romine, Wiley Payne, Erastus Norman, Irwin, LeGrand, Kenneth Val, Ivan Grant, and Uriah Vern.
Iris is survived by her husband of 73years, Norman Allen Malmstrom, daughters Ingrid C. Davis, Karen L. Hermansen (David), and N. Paul (Carol). Six grandchildren and their husbands and wives, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St. Bountiful, UT. With a graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 E Lakeview Drive Bountiful, UT.
Online condolences may be sent to russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 29, 2019