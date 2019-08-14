Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lehi East Stake Center
851 North 1200 East
Lehi, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehi East Stake Center
851 North 1200 East
Lehi, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Marie Heinzig Erickson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Marie Heinzig Erickson
1938 ~ 2019
Iris Marie Heinzig Erickson passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1938, in Hohenstein Ernstthal-Saxony Germany to Walter Kurt and Gertrud Marie (Geiler) Heinzig. Iris was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on August 28, 1946. To escape communist persecution, the family fled East Germany in 1952 and arrived in Lehi, Utah in May 1954. Iris graduated Lehi High School in 1956 and then attended Brigham Young University. On March 21, 1958, Iris married her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) LeRoy Erickson in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They raised two daughters, Barbara and Kim, and two sons, Alan and Robert. Iris was blessed to be a homemaker. As a talented seamstress she provided clothes for her children as well as beautiful doll clothing. She was an exceptional cook, canning vegetables and fruits grown in the family garden. She also enjoyed needle point and crocheting.Iris was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrud Marie Geiler Heinzig, father, Walter Kurt Heinzig, and brother, Gert Gunther Heinzig. She is survived by her husband Gerald (Jerry) LeRoy Erickson, children Jerry Alan Erickson (Leslie), Barbara Ann Erickson, Kim Iris Erickson Holindrake (Russell), and Robert Alma Erickson as well as 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, Lehi, Utah. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a prior viewing at 10 a.m. held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lehi East Stake Center, 851 North 1200 East, Lehi, Utah. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Wing Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now