Irvin Ratcliffe

Irvin Hale Ratcliffe
1930 ~ 2020
Irvin Hale Ratcliffe, loving husband and father of four children, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the age of 90. Irv was born on July 5, 1930, in Vinton, Virginia to Ira and Nora (Smith) Ratcliffe and was the third of eleven children. He received a Bachelor of Accounting and Master of Social Work from Weber College and worked several years for Standard Oil Co. Inc. and Hercules Inc. before spending 26 years as a rate setter at the Utah Department of Health. Irv retired in 1994 and was able to spend time enjoying his hobbies including church history and temple work. As a child, Irv learned to work hard on the family farm and at the age of seven traveled cross county on the lap on one of his siblings to be sealed to his family in the Salt Lake Temple. Irv was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent 20 years working in the Salt Lake City and Bountiful temples. He married his wife Danetta Odle on February 21, 1952, and often said that when they met, he thought she was the prettiest lady he had ever seen. Irvin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Danetta (Odle), children Vickie (Daniel) Kershaw, Stephen, Sandra Richins, and Jennifer (Roger) Thompson. He loved babies the most and especially his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private service celebrating his life will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Bountiful Cemetery. The family would like to thank his close friends and colleagues that would have liked to attend but in compliance with COVID-19 requirements the service is for family members only. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.russonmortuary.com
.