Isaac Velasquez

1972 ~ 2019

Isaac Velasquez, age 46, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June, 23, 2019 in his home in Salt Lake City. He was born October 22, 1972 in San Miguel, El Salvador, to Alejandro and Maria Velasquez. He also leaves behind his four daughters, Erika, Jesica, Jaynie and Alejandra Velasquez.

He graduated from Grant High and received an associates degree in Broadcasting and Communication. He worked as a radio personality, "El Muñeco". in Salt Lake City from 1997-2007. His final years were spent with his loved ones. There are not enough words to begin to describe Isaac. Isaac was always thinking about others and never hesitated to help anyone. He had a very positive outlook on life, even as his health declined. Isaac had an uncanny way of reaching and connecting with people in positive ways. He dedicated his life to God and wrote music dedicated to his faith. There are many people in his life that have been touched by him and he will be missed by them all.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Iglesia Bautista Renuevo CBS, 3348 South 275 East, Salt Lake City, UT. A graveside will follow Monday, July 1st, 11:00 a.m. at Taylorsville Cemetery. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

Published in Deseret News from June 28 to June 29, 2019