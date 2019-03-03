1932 ~ 2019

Isabel Hutching Meadows, 86, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home.

She was born on April 27, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Daughter of Vernon Ariel and Beulah Jane Robertson Hutchings.

Isabel grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School.

She married John Meadows on June 25, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Later-Day Saints, Layton Park Ward, where she served in various callings. She was also a member of the Daughter's of Utah Pioneers, where she served as the International Historian.

Survived by her children Reese (Wendy) Meadows, Deniece (Jack) Huddleston, Vanett Meyer, Tracy (Mike) Gorder, Bret (Melisa) Meadows, Deon (Tammy) Meadows, Kelli (Mike) DiBene, 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Vinton Hutchings, Dennis Meadows, Harold Meadows and grandson Kevin Gorder.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park of Layton. Friends may visit with family on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019