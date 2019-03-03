Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindquist's Memorial Park
Layton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Meadows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel H. Meadows


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Isabel H. Meadows Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
Isabel Hutching Meadows, 86, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born on April 27, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Daughter of Vernon Ariel and Beulah Jane Robertson Hutchings.
Isabel grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School.
She married John Meadows on June 25, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Later-Day Saints, Layton Park Ward, where she served in various callings. She was also a member of the Daughter's of Utah Pioneers, where she served as the International Historian.
Survived by her children Reese (Wendy) Meadows, Deniece (Jack) Huddleston, Vanett Meyer, Tracy (Mike) Gorder, Bret (Melisa) Meadows, Deon (Tammy) Meadows, Kelli (Mike) DiBene, 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Vinton Hutchings, Dennis Meadows, Harold Meadows and grandson Kevin Gorder.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park of Layton. Friends may visit with family on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now