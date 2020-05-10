|
1959 ~ 2020
Ivan Clarence Kaumans, age 61, passed away April 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born in Denver, Colorado on February 9, 1959 to Mary Alice Bowden and William Kaumans. He married Marty Hansen on November 12, 1982 and they brought three amazing boys into this world. Ivan loved bowling and any sport that involved going fast. He loved Motocross, NASCAR, and Drag Racing. He also loved the outdoors and the time he spent camping, fishing, and hiking were among his most precious moments. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring people at Inspiration Home Health and Hospice, Avalon Rehab and A/D Psychotherapy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alcoholics Anonymous or your local animal shelter.
He is survived by his significant other, Marty, his children; Cody, Kasey (Jackie), Nicholas (Carrie), step grandchildren; Aubrey and Braden, brother Richard (Sharon).
He is preceded in death by his father, William and mother, Mary.
A memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction Wiscombe Memorial.
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020