Ivan George Orgill

1932 - 2019

Ivan George Orgill, 86, was born March 22, 1932 to Christie May Brown and Alonzo John Orgill in Murray, Utah. He passed away on March 9, 2019 at his home in Sandy, Utah.

He spent his childhood on the family farm in Draper, Utah feeding chickens, herding cows and farming with his sister, Reva, and brothers Merlin, and Calvin. He was very proud of his pioneer heritage being the great grandson of Ebenezer Brown one of the early settlers of Draper.

He attended elementary and junior high school in Draper and graduated from Jordan High School in 1950. After graduation, he started his career in making cabinets for Murray Cabinet. This was interrupted when he was drafted into the US Army and shipped to Korea for 2 years. After returning home, he started building cabinets again. He retired from Huetter Mill and Cabinet in 2001 after working for them for 35 years. He was a master cabinet maker and has pieces of his work in the North Visitors Center on Temple Square, the Joseph Smith Memorial Bldg, also in Palmyra New York and Kirtland Ohio as well as many LDS Chapels. Many friends and family enjoy his handiwork in their homes. After serving a mission at Martin's Cove in Wyoming, he made over 300 miniature hand carts which he gave to his family and friends.

Shortly after returning home from the Army, he met Genielle Evans; they were married in the Salt Lake Temple in October of 1956. He built a home for his family in Granite, Utah, where they lived for 41 years until they moved to Sandy, Utah in 1999. He literally built the home himself, room by room as they had the finances to do so. It was a good home for the family.

Ivan was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was always faithful in any calling he had. He especially loved the mission he and Genielle served at Martin's Cove in Wyoming. He loved talking about the Martin and Willey handcart pioneers.

He is survived by his brother Merlin; his wife Genielle; children David (Nancy), Dennis (Nita), Donalyn (John), Daryl (Julia) and Daniel; grandchildren Ashley (Ben), Zach, D.J. Erik, Tyson, Tyler (Emily), Mathew (Rhea), Madison and Cela; and great grandchildren Ivy, Gannon and Simon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Douglas; a sister Reva Dahle; a brother Calvin; and a foster daughter Glenda Tsethlikai.

The funeral services will be held in his honor on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Canyon View Ward, 9119 South 1300 East, Sandy with a viewing one hour before and also on Friday, March 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary located at 1950 East, 10600 South, Sandy. Interment to follow at Granite Cemetery, 2969 East 9800 South, Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary