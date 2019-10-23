Home

Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
LDS Stake Center
2742 West 14400 South
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Stake Center
2742 West 14400 South
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Ivan Delmar Nielsen
1934-2019
Ivan Delmar Nielsen was born June 2, 1934 to Ezra Elroy Nielsen and Arvilla Harris Nielsen. He died on October 18, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary located at 3688 West 12600 South in Riverton, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 25 at 12:00 pm at the LDS Stake Center on 2742 West 14400 South in Bluffdale, Utah. A viewing will be held at the Stake Center prior to the funeral from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.
For full obituary please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019
