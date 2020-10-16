1/1
Ivlyn (Draper) Mackie
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivlyn Draper Mackie
1937 ~ 2020
Ivlyn Draper Mackie born August 15, 1937 in NYC NY has been reunited with her loving parents, Asa and Ivy Draper, along with her brother, Jay, and sister, Ila, on October 11, 2020. Ivlyn was sealed to her parents by proxy in the Draper Utah Temple on Oct 19, 2017 and is a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Being a mother and grandmother was her greatest calling in life and she did it with unconditional love and patience. Ivlyn married Vernon Moyer (deceased) and had three children. They later divorced.
Later in life she married Charles Mackie (deceased) they both loved working for and retired from UTA.
She is survived by her sister La Mat (Deal) Griggs, brother Walter (Kathy) Draper, children Joseph (Michelle) Moyer, Joelynn (Angela) Holliday, & Brent (Ella) Moyer along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Until we meet again, we will miss and continue to love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved