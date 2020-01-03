|
April 11,1927 ~ Dec 30, 2019
Jay passed away in So Jordan, UT. He was born in Bingham, UT to James Anthon Ferrell and Almira Oliver Ferrell. He resided most of his adult life in Seattle and Marysville WA.
He spent his career at The Boeing Co. where he was a chief engineer in the design of the 737 aircraft. He also designed of several military aircraft. When he retired he was Chief Engineer of Engineering Technology.
He served as Mission President of the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1989-1992. He served as a sealer in the Seattle WA and Oquirrh Mountain temples.
His wife of 50 years, Jacqueline Rae Hansen Ferrell passed away in 2003. He married Nellissa Crowley Hyde in 2004. They resided in Bluffdale, UT.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife Jackie, daughter (Diana) Linda (John) Farmer, his parents, and siblings Elizabeth, Richard, and Sharon (Jim) Bartleson. He is survived by his wife Nellissa, and children Sallie (Cliff) Nielson, Jaelene (Ivan) Starr, Mary (Dan)
Wilcox, Jim (Jackie) Ferrell, Becky (Dave) Callister, Kate (John) Asbury, 34 grandchildren, and 51 great grandchildren. After marrying Nellissa, this added 5 children, 23 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren to his life.
The funeral service is Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 AM at the LDS church building located at 14242 South Loumis Parkway, Bluffdale, Utah. A viewing preceding the service is from 9:30-10:45 AM. Family Funeral Care in Riverton is handling the services.
There will be a memorial service on January 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the LDS church building, 14901 30th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA. A family graveside service at Acacia Memorial Park, 14951 Bothell Way NE, Shoreline, WA will precede the memorial service.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020