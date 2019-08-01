|
|
An amazing soul went back to his Heavenly Home on 30 July 2019.
J Bing loved life and loved everyone. He loved all his teachers and friends at Holbrook Elementary and Millcreek Junior High. He loved his neighborhood friends and his church friends. He loved his family, and everyone in his extended family.
In December 2018, J Bing learned that he had cancer. He faced it with courage. Little did he know his 2016 new year's goal to "be braver in a lot of scarey thing" would come to pass.
JBing was always one to say thank you. He would like us, his family (Scott, Lolit, Philip, Lolisa) to say a big final thank you to family and friends, and all those who poured out to him so much love and compassion.
Thank you to his neighbors. Thank you to his church friends. Thank you to his amazing school friends. Thank you to the faculty at Millcreek Jr. High. Thank you to those who rallied around him. Thank you to all those who ministered to J Bing. Thank you for the cards, the letters, the posters, the gifts.
Thank you to his cousins who traveled from coast to coast to be with him.
Thank you to his aunts and uncles and cousins who made his isolation bearable by providing JBing an iphone and apple watch to keep him connected.
Thank you to his Minecraft friends from across the globe.
Thank you for the countless prayers and fasting and petitions offered to Heaven in JBing's behalf.
Thank you to the Primary Children's Medical Center. This is where he spent Christmas, Easter, his Birthday, the 4th of July. Thank you to the many Primary Children's staff, too numerous to mention, but those that represent his thank you would be Dr. Verma, Dr. Carter, Paul, Davi, and 30 or more amazing nurses that he individually loved - every single one. Thank You!
A funeral will be held at the Bountiful 31st Ward Chapel at 585 E. Center in Bountiful on Saturday August 3rd at 1:00 p.m., where viewings will be Friday August 2nd from 7-9 p.m., and Saturday August 3rd from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. also at the Chapel. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 1, 2019