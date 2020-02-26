Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Lindon 15th Ward
1051 East 200 South
Lindon, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Brent Adair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Brent Adair Obituary
In Loving Memory
J Brent Adair, age 84 of Lindon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lindon 15th Ward, 1051 East 200 South, Lindon, Utah. Family and friends may visit Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services on Friday from 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. at the church. To send condolences to the family and view full obituary visit www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -