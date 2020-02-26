|
|
J Brent Adair, age 84 of Lindon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lindon 15th Ward, 1051 East 200 South, Lindon, Utah. Family and friends may visit Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services on Friday from 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. at the church. To send condolences to the family and view full obituary visit www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020