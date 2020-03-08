|
|
J Golden Haight
1926~2020
J Golden Haight, 93, passed away March 2, 2020 of natural causes. He was a resident of Overton, Nevada, for the last 9 years. He was born August 15, 1926, in Cedar City, Utah, and was raised in Salt Lake City. He is the eldest of 9 children. Parents Jane Elizabeth Higginbotham and Golden Haight. J attended the University of Utah and received his BS in Civil Engineering. He also attended Utah State earning a degree in Animal Husbandry & Agriculture. In 1948, he began a 2-year mission in Uruguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and spoke fluent Spanish for the rest of his life. When he returned, he served in the U.S. army during the Korean conflict from 1950-1952. He married his 'loving companion' Jessie "Jean" Rogers on May 8, 1951 when he was home on leave. They had 9 children together and adopted their 10th child. He spent his career at Utah Power and Light Co. where he became the hydrological supervisor.
J served in many positions in the Church throughout his lifetime, including Bishop for 6 years. He always said, "One can't learn the true love of Christ without serving others," and he definitely taught by example. J found true happiness in the simple pleasures. His greatest times were spent with family and friends hiking the beautiful mountains of Utah, or simply bicycling into town to pick up the mail, which he was able to do until he was almost 91.
J is survived by 3 brothers; Frank, Richard, and Gordon, and 2 sisters, MaryJane Hansen and Cathy Jones; 10 children, Jane Hook, Kim Healey (Dennis), Kelly Haight (Cynthia), Merilee Wipperman (Scott), Kerry Noble, Denton Haight (Janet), Penny Willes (Jeff), Vida Liddell (Shawn), Hunter Haight (Teresa), and Michiel Haight. He has 41 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jean, three sisters, Carol Sligting, Charlotte Maughan, and Ruth Swenson, and grandson, Daniel Dean.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive SLC, Utah at 2 PM with a viewing held one hour prior.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020