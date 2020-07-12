1/2
J. Keith Campbell
1931 - 2020
J Keith Campbell, age 88, passed away with his wife and children by his side on July 6, 2020 in Lehi, Utah from natural causes.
Keith was born September 29, 1931 in Goshen, Utah to Glen P. and Rachel (Lichfield) Campbell His sisters preceding him are: Wanda (Oris) Sanderson, Dona (Reese) Godfrey, Marrion (Stanley) Anderson and one surviving sister Bonnie (Leon) VanRoosendahl. He married Dorothy Perrenoud (Plano, Idaho) in 1952. They have four children; Christine (Kenneth) Sorensen, Brett (Jill) Campbell, Lane (Judy) Campbell and Vicki (Brian) Bennion.
Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, private family services will be held. Those desiring to watch the services, please go to this link: https://vimeo.com/event/161715/e1baefef46.
Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. For the complete obituary go to: www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
