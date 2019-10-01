|
1931 ~ 2019
"J" Lindroth Lundell passed away 30 September 2019, from a hard battle with Cancer. Born 25 January 1931, in Benjamin, Utah to John Eric Lundell and Reva Gardner. He graduated from Spanish Fork High School later joining the Air Force where he was assigned to Yokota AFB, Japan, in the Strategic Air Command B-29 crew, as tail gunner. He was also a boom operator in refueling B-47s. Discharged in January 1955 and was engaged to Vennis Kay Hansen, then served an LDS mission in the Western States, returned home to marry Kay. J obtained his Bachelor and Master degrees from BYU, taught school for 25 years in Weber County School District and worked at the Ogden Defense Depot as a Procedure Writer. Served as a missionary in the BYU Stake Mission, Riverdale Stake Mission, Ogden Utah Regional Indian Mission, President of Riverdale Stake Mission and with Kay an 18 month mission to the West Indies and the Georgia Macon Mission. Served in four different Bishoprics, Young Adult Handicap Mutual Program, Beehive Home Meeting Coordinator and his favorite a home Teacher. Traveled the United States doing Family History. J is survived by his wife, Kay, two sons, Mark (Linda) Lundell, David (Hollie) Lundell, three daughters, Kandra (Donavon) Chadburn, Ann (David) Siemens, Penny (Morgen) Peck, 20 grandchildren, Melanie, Amy, Mikkel, AnaKacia, Vennis, Jacine, Nathan, Brennen, Jared, Daniel, Rebekah, Sarah, Matthew, Elisabeth, Hannah, Deborah, Tamilyn, Lisette, James, Trevor. 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Riverton 7th Ward, 12459 So. Dansie Way (1860 W.). Viewings will be held Wednesday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Larkin Mortuary-Riverton, 3688 W. 12600 So. and Thursday at the Ward 9:00-10:00 a.m. Interment Benjamin City Cemetery. Online condolences www.larkincares.com
