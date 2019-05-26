J Lowell Jennings

1936 ~ 2019

Born January 7, 1936 in Murray, UT to John Lowell Jennings and June Mary Atkinson Jennings Maxwell. He was 83 years old. He passed away suddenly on May 21, 2019 at home. Married to Kay T. Jennings, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 26, 1960. She was the love of his life. J was preceded in death by his parents, step father MC Maxwell, and his in-laws John and Elva Turner. He is survived by his wife Kay, Son James (Susan) Jennings, Daughters Michelle (Edward) Higbee and Kristin (Mike) Davis. Grandchildren: Ashley, Amber (Josh Campbell) and Jackson Jennings, Troy and Robby Davis. One Great Granddaughter Lovella Kay. J is also survived by his sisters LaNae (Bob) Somsen, LeAnn (Duane) Allred, JoAnn (Ken) Borg and Cathy (Barr deceased) Woodruff and a brother Dave (Sandra) Maxwell. J enjoyed restoring classic cars, ran several marathons, was one of the founding members of the WMJR Jaguar club. He was also a member of the BMCU. Viewing will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm and on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 10-10:45 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 So). Funeral service will be May 29, 2019 at 11am at Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel



Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019