Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel
1950 E Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Lowell Jennings


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J. Lowell Jennings Obituary
J Lowell Jennings
1936 ~ 2019
Born January 7, 1936 in Murray, UT to John Lowell Jennings and June Mary Atkinson Jennings Maxwell. He was 83 years old. He passed away suddenly on May 21, 2019 at home. Married to Kay T. Jennings, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 26, 1960. She was the love of his life. J was preceded in death by his parents, step father MC Maxwell, and his in-laws John and Elva Turner. He is survived by his wife Kay, Son James (Susan) Jennings, Daughters Michelle (Edward) Higbee and Kristin (Mike) Davis. Grandchildren: Ashley, Amber (Josh Campbell) and Jackson Jennings, Troy and Robby Davis. One Great Granddaughter Lovella Kay. J is also survived by his sisters LaNae (Bob) Somsen, LeAnn (Duane) Allred, JoAnn (Ken) Borg and Cathy (Barr deceased) Woodruff and a brother Dave (Sandra) Maxwell. J enjoyed restoring classic cars, ran several marathons, was one of the founding members of the WMJR Jaguar club. He was also a member of the BMCU. Viewing will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm and on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 10-10:45 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 So). Funeral service will be May 29, 2019 at 11am at Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel
logo

Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now