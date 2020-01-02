|
|
J Marion Nielsen
1935 ~ 2019
J Marion Nielsen, 84, passed away on December 28, 2019 at his home in Sandy, Utah. He was born on January 16, 1935 in Payson, Utah to Arthur Antone and Evangeline Potter Nielsen. J married Naomi Terry on January 2, 1961 in Elko, Nevada. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Survived by his wife, Naomi; children, J Craig (Midge) Nielsen and Debra Nielsen; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ted Nielsen. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Crescent 3rd Ward, 949 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 2, 2020