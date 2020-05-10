|
J. Paul Olson and Sharon Jean Olson
True love…..
Two imperfect people who never gave up on each other.
Sharon left this life on April 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer. The love of her life, Paul, couldn't bear to live without her and joined her on the other side on April 30, 2020.They met in Oct. 1962, for Paul it was love at first sight. He was way out of his league with the beautiful redhead, and his pursuit of her might be considered harassment by today's standards. Where there is love there is hope and on Jan.7, 1963 they were married in Logan Temple, sealed together for time and all eternity. They were blessed with four children, Jean (Bob), Carla (deceased), Craig (Patti), Nancy (deceased) and a special daughter, Erika (Nick). Grandchildren Thomas, Jennifer, Michael and Matthew. They were strong, dedicated members of the LDS Church, generous with their time and resources and were adored by all who knew them.
Sharon Jean Webster Olson, born September 29, 1938 to Wesley and Ruth Webster. She graduated from Jordan High School and served an LDS mission in the Northwestern states. Mom had so many talents. She was a seamstress extraordinaire, had mastered ceramics, scrap booking and of late paper crafting. She loved dolls and had gifted many friends and family with the ones that she had made. She is survived by sisters Joann (Jim) Miller and Joy Bates and a very special friend LariAnn Kleinman. Preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Rita, brothers Ronnie(Linda) and Larry (Betty).
Joseph Paul Olson, born July 9, 1940, to James and Mildred Olson. He graduated from South High School. He joined the Navy Reserve in 1958, retiring in 1989 as a Chief Boatswains Mate. After 40 years of service with the US Postal Service he retired in 2005. Dad was a hard worker and continued to stay busy working for Western Foods until his passing. He was a dedicated Scouter and had been awarded the Silver Beaver. He and Mom led a Cub Scout Pack for at risk youth, a hallmark of their service and dedication. He had been a baseball coach and umpire, served as a Ward Clerk for many years as well as other callings for the church. He is survived by his sister Lynne, brothers Robert (Kathy), Boyd (Dorie), and special brothers Marc (Becky) Hamson and Gary (Theresa) Johnston. Preceded in death by his parents.
We Love You Mom And Dad!
God be with you till we meet again!
Interment and services for Mom and Dad will be held at a later date, when this Corona s#[email protected] is over.
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020