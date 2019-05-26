Jack Arthur Heath

1939 - 2019

God saw Jack was getting weary, a cure was not meant to be.

He wrapped his arms around him and said, "Come Home Son and be Free".

Jack Arthur Heath (1939 - 2019) Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend, passed away with his loving wife and caregiver Karen by his side, May 16, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona where they resided since retirement.

Born November 22, 1939 to Lloyd Allen Heath and Genevieve Dunn Heath in Salt Lake City, Utah, later moving to Carbon County, then to Sunnyside, graduating from Carbon High School. Jack loved playing sports and excelled as an athlete, particularly in baseball. He was named All State Baseball in High School. Joined the military serving his country proudly and honorably in the United States Navy. He married Cherie R. Alger, together they were blessed with their six beautiful children; Mark, Max, Marcie, Scott, Cathleen, and Bryan. They were later divorced.

Married Karen H. Provenza. They loved and enjoyed 30 years together, sharing the love of her three children; Toni, Jon, and Tosha.

Jack became a skilled carpenter, making it his life's work, becoming a member of the Utah Carpenters Union. He took great pride in his work, as did everyone being proud to be the recipient of his carpentry skills.

His lifelong buddies and best friends were his brothers Gary and Micheal growing up doing what they loved most, fishing, hunting, and camping, especially with their father, family and friends. The three brothers worked side by side in a family business for many years. His sisters Carol Ann, Barbara, and Toni all adored him and cherished spending time at family gatherings and reunions. Jack is referred to as a "man of few words", but when he did tell a story, it was in laborious detail, but very entertaining.

Jack was an avid, accomplished sportsman, becoming meticulously skilled at tying flies; it has been said by many "He was the best".

Survived by his wife Karen, her children; Toni Steward (Todd), Jon Provenza, Tosha Maenaka (Brian), grandchildren; Sophia, Anna, Keaton, Isacc, Layla Grace, and Michael. Jack's children; Mark, Marcie Fullmer (Brad), Scott, Cathleen Christiansen (Glen), Bryan (Dee) and grandchildren; Shannon, Natalie, Aubrey, Kade, Kassidi, Jaycee, Devin, Melanie, Paige, Talia, and McKenna. Also survived by brothers; Gary (MaryJo), Micheal (Margaret), his sisters Carol Ann Harvey (Brett), and Barbara Jaramillo (Philip), and brother-in-law Danny Vigil.

Preceded in death by his son Max, Father, Mother, sister Toni Vigil, and grandson Logan.

Memorial Services will be held May 28, 2019 beginning promptly at 10:15 with Military Honors and Interment at Sunnyside Cemetery, Sunnyside, Utah followed by a Celebration of Jack's Life at the Sunnyside Union Hall.



