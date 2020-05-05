|
1936~2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Jack Blaine Johnson, our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Mentor passed away peacefully surrounded by those he truly loved - his family.
His one and only "Sweet Angel" Ruth welcomed her dancing partner home on April 21, 2020 at the age of 83.
This small-town farm boy from Holden, Utah, was born to the late Fred Stevens Johnson and Emily Malissa Turner. As one of the youngest of 16 siblings he learned his work ethic at a very young age.
Jack played high school football and was a state champion wrestler before moving to California where he met and married his life-long love, future business partner, and sole partner in life. This was the perfect love story that serves as a continuous example of sacrifice, devotion and commitment. Together, Jack and Ruth founded A-Core Concrete Cutting, Inc. in 1974. This dynamic duo built it into one of the most respected and admired concrete cutting companies in the nation. According to Jack there were only two types of jobs, cutting concrete or selling roses and pencils on the street corner. His "BIG smile", "blow and go" attitude and "slicing and dicing" mantras were infectious. He leaves behind a legacy not to be rivaled in the concrete cutting industry. His innovative ideas and passion for his career made him feel like he had never worked a day in his life. To honor Jack, "Circle Wagons" and "Love what you do and do what you love".
If Jack wasn't talking about cutting concrete, he was talking about his love for his family, or his love for hunting and fishing. Jack's tenacity, compassion, and genuine care for others helped him lead a life of significance. His qualities of perseverance and commitment to excellence was the driving force in bettering the communities in which he worked. When Jack did something, it was all out.
Through his passion of helping others, Jack influenced many from all walks of life spanning across multiple generations. He was considered "Grandpa Jack" by many beyond his immediate family. Most cannot remember an event when they didn't have the support from Grandpa Jack. He was our biggest fan and toughest coach.
Jack will be greatly missed and remembered by those surviving his; son Robert Johnson (Pamela), his two daughters Malissa Ryberg (Richard) and Valerie Fader (Kevin), seven grandchildren; Jake Rodgers (Breanna), Ashley Jessop (Arthur), Jordan Rodgers (Keeshia), Jonathan Cattani, Jacklyn Barnett (Trade), Garret Fader, and Gracie Fader, and five great-grandchildren; Aiden, Brooks, Tatum, Lillie and Scarlet.
Due to large gathering orders, there will be no public memorial services. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Salt Lake City https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=HLnewsSLC
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2020