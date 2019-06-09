|
Jack Edgar Huff
1937 ~ 2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Jack Edgar Huff, age 81, passed away on June 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Valley Ridge Ward, 5823 South 4800 West. Viewings will be held Tuesday, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and Wednesday at the church prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019