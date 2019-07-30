Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building
498 Hollow Creek Road
Draper, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building
498 Hollow Creek Road
Draper, UT
View Map
Jack Edward Jarvie


1928 - 2019
Jack Edward Jarvie Obituary
Jack Edward Jarvie
1928 - 2019
Jack Edward Jarvie, 91, quietly passed away in his family home Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born to John and Jennie Jarvie on May 16, 1928 in Gunnison, Utah. He lived his long happy life at the family farm in Draper Utah.
Jack met Wanda Gibson where they both worked at Highland Dairy. They were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 15, 1950. They were inseparable for 62 years in which time they had ten children, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Jack was a talented artist of many mediums, he shared his talent by teaching art and pottery in the Granite School District where he touched and inspired many students lives.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate Jack's life will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday August 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 498 Hollow Creek Road, Draper, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy and Friday one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For extended obituary, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 30, 2019
