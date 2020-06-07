Jack Howard Eaton
1933 - 2020
Jack Howard Eaton
1933~2020
Jack Howard Eaton, 86, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born September 30, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Walter Bevin Eaton and Nellie Angell. He married his sweetheart Myrna Udon Mecham on October 15, 1953. Graveside services will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, June 9 at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. For the full obituary please visit www.memorialutah.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
