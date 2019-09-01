|
Jack Howard Taylor
1938 ~ 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Howard Taylor on August 26th, 2019. Jack was born on November 13th, 1938 to Joseph Hyrum Taylor and Geraldine Vivian Charles Taylor. Jack was the first born of the four Taylor siblings: Jerald M, Joe Reese, and Jeraldine Diana Taylor.
Jack was raised on Richards Street in Salt Lake City, Utah….attending Blaine Elementary school, Central Junior High, and Granite High School. In high school he was a member of the football team, swim team and the stage crew. He made lifelong friends as a Granitian.
Following graduation, he volunteered for the military draft. In the US Army he was trained in artillery and stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Upon his discharge he returned to Utah where he met his future wife Ann Peck at a small family gathering. They were later married in Carey, Idaho. He went to work for Denver Rio Grande Railroad as a Machinist Apprentice. As an apprentice, he and his family were sent to Denver Co. for 1 year but, he was promoted to Journeyman machinist and ended up staying for almost 10. The family then moved to Carey, Idaho where Jack began working for the INEL east of Arco. He worked there until he retired.
Jack is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Crystal Taylor Barone, husband John, their two sons, Rafe Marcel Barone & Grant Tomaso Barone; daughter Jesse Noel Taylor and son Jarrett Hunter Taylor, granddaughter Medin Ann Cenarrusa, grandson Dillon Scott Cenarrusa & Kelsey with two great grandchildren, Jameson & Willow May.
Jack was afflicted with MS for several years. He held his own for a very long time before the disease took over. Recently he fought to live so he could to attend the Peck family reunion. Shortly after the reunion he slipped away in his sleep.
Jack was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many positions throughout his life, his favorite being Scout Master.
Funeral services are planned for Saturday, September 7th at 1:00 pm at the Carey Ward in Carey Idaho. We encourage you to visit with family from Noon to 1:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Carey School Athletic Department 20 Panther Lane Carey ID, 83320.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019