Jack John LeRoy Jarvis
John "Jack" Leroy Jarvis
1930 - 2020
Jack was born on June 6, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Garfield Jarvis and Edith Alpha Stevens and passed away peacefully in his home on November 24, 2020. Jack is now reunited with his beloved eternal companion, Norma Ruth Jorgenson Jarvis. Jack is leaving behind 5 adoring daughters and a rich posterity. A private family service will be streamed on Wednesday, December 2nd at 12:00 noon. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and link to view the services via live stream.

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
