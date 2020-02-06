|
1946 ~ 2020
Jack Kendall Cameron, age 73, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 in North Logan, Utah. His eternal sweetheart, Gail Speed Cameron was at his side.
Jack was born September 18, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to Dean and Mildred Atkinson Cameron. He married Gail Speed on February 11, 1976 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their son Michael was born February 23, 1985.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the North Logan 1st Ward building located at 105 East 2100 North in North Logan, Utah. Viewing will be from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with the funeral to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary in North Logan.
An extended obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 6, 2020